Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $11,283.80 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $3.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $11,283.80 or 1.10243107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048483 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00080066 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000661 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

