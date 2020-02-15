Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 551.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

