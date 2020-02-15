Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.61. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:WYND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 417,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,637. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.