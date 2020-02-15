XEL (XEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $374.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $374.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.