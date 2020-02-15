Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report $277.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $275.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

