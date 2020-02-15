Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,368 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Xilinx worth $97,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,311.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 195,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.