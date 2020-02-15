XinFin Network Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, COSS, Bancor Network and Mercatox. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $1.08 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.02630815 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,820,222 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

