Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. Xperi has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1,354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 266,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

