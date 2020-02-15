Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.67 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67, Briefing.com reports. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Yandex updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $46.57. 4,130,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Yandex has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

