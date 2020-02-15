YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,297,896 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

