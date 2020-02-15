Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Yum China by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

