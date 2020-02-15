Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.68 EPS

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

BOKF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $80.82. 144,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,035. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.