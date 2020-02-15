Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. 729,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. CarMax has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

