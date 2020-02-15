Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of CRI opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $412,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,383. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

