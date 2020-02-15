Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to report $37.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.97 million and the highest is $42.42 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $146.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.12 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $150.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million.

Several analysts have commented on CDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

