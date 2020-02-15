Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report sales of $38.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.13 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $30.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $142.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.11 million to $142.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.77 million to $223.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.