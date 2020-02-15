Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

