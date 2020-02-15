Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

