Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,209 shares of company stock worth $2,766,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 350,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

