Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

MAR opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.