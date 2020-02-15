Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will announce sales of $62.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. Opus Bank reported sales of $61.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $255.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $257.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.40 million, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million.

OPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

