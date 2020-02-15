Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

