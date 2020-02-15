Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.71 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $859,558. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 36,347.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 202,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 202,091 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

