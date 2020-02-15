Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $306.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.