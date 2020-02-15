Zacks: Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AFLAC also reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

