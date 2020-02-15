Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

AFG remained flat at $$112.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 261,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

