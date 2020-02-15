Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $25.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $56.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 million to $127.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.28 million, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $157.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.30. argenx has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

