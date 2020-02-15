Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,645. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

