Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.45. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.48. 458,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,007. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

