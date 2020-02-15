Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.