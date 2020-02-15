Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $130.36 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

