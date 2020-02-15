Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $66.52. 99,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.01. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

