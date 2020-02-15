Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

