Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. 352,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

