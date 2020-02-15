Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.36. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 882,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $186.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

