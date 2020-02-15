Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.23 million and the lowest is $105.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $105.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $416.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $420.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $418.74 million to $475.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 996.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

