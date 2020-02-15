Zacks: Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Taubman Centers posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

