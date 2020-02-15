Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $33.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $437.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $18.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

