Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

