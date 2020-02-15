Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Amc Networks reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

