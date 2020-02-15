Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $113.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $114.63 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $106.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $451.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $451.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.72 million, with estimates ranging from $498.57 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

