Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 893,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.