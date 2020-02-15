Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post sales of $681.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $703.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow California Resources.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

California Resources stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 4.55. California Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

