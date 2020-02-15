Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.22. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

