Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of FIS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

