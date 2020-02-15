Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Genesco reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Genesco by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 107,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.80. 559,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

