Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

MDT opened at $117.33 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

