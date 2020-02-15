Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $145.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

