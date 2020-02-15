Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

