Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $210.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.75 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $195.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $950.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.25 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,901 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

